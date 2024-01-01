Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYE kiss will make your head spin 'round

Originally appeared on E! Online

She'll be cleaning up bottles with him on New Year's Day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in New Year's Eve together at a festive party on Dec. 31 — and their last kiss of the year was flawless, really something.

The couple locked lips while counting down to the clock striking midnight, as seen in photos circulating on social media, which show the "Cardigan" singer's arms around Kelce's neck as he holds her waist.

“and you kiss me in a way that’s gonna screw me up forever” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KC7g0TBybc — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 1, 2024

Swift fully embodied her Midnights album in a sparkling Peppiatt dress, with her hairdo topped with Jennifer Behr's moon and star hair pins. Meanwhile, the NFL player also channeled her 2022 album in a "Maroon" suit.

The celebration came hours after Swift cheered on Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' NYE game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

For that occasion, the pair also proved to be in sync as Swift wore a cream-colored varsity jacket that matched one Kelce had worn at his prior football game on Christmas Day. However, the Grammy winner's jacket was seemingly customized with a "Tay-Tay" patch, in addition to the Chiefs logo.

Why Travis Kelce Could Be \The 1\ for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's brother gave Travis Kelce the ultimate dose of holiday cheer this Christmas.

Needless to say, she has earned his Chiefs family's stamp of approval.

In fact, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt revealed that her family is "so happy and excited" for Swift and Kelce.

"She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things," Gracie Hunt shared on Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt last month. "And it's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

The Kansas City Chiefs player opened up on his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast about what when down when the "Cruel Summer" singer attended his latest game against the New England Patriots in Boston with her dad, Scott Swift.

Teammate Patrick Mahomes has also noticed that the lovers "match so well."

"He realized how cool of a person she was and she is," Mahomes shared on CBS Mornings' Dec. 25 episode. "So, for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."

