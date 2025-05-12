Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rare outing will fill the blank space in your heart

You may need to calm down over this rare sighting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The couple has surfaced in Philadelphia. A fan shared a photo of the "Blank Space" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end inside the restaurant Talula's Garden on TikTok May 11, Mother's Day 2025. This marks the first time new pics of the pair have surfaced in almost two months.

Swift wore a black, floral Christy Dawn "Nicks" maxi dress. Kelce sported a light collared shirt. The two were photographed in front of a table with ceramic pitchers bearing a floral design, and in front of a large wooden containers of sunflowers and other plants.

The pair, who have been dating since mid-2023, have kept a low profile in recent months. Swift and Kelce have rarely been spotted out in public since February, when his NFL team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, which his girlfriend attended. The two were last photographed together March 14 while on a date night New York City.

In April, Kelce made a rare public appearance without Taylor, joining his brother Jason Kelce and several friends, including Justin Timberlake, at the "SexyBack" singer's annual 8AM Invitational celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas, where their star-studded team beat Olympian Michael Phelps'.

During his time in Vegas, the Chiefs star showcased his dance moves on the golf course and enjoyed a guys night out taking part in the 8AM Invitational After Dark event at the Wynn Las Vegas casino.

Earlier this month, fans hoped Swift and Kelce would make an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, which could have marked their red carpet debut as a couple. However, the two did not attend the annual star-studded event, which was held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. (See every star that did attend the 2025 Met Gala here.)

Meanwhile, Kelce continues to make weekly appearances on his and Jason's New Heights podcast, where they recently had their mom Donna Kelce on as a guest ahead of Mother's Day. On the May 7 episode, she took the opportunity to embarrass them about their dating history.

“Jason, you didn’t really bring a lot of ladies home," Donna said. "You dated but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav, I met one or two. I knew nothing of anybody you guys were dating in college. You told me zero."

Donna has met Taylor several times and the two have often cheered on Travis together at Chiefs games.