Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash after Chiefs win

Midnights become her afternoons.

After Taylor Swift cheered on her man Travis Kelce to a win as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15, the “Anti-Hero” singer was ready to live it up in honor of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday celebration.

In photos captured by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ wife Sheawna Weathersby and wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s fiancé Chariah Gordon, Swift had a blast, posing for photos with her fellow WAGs.

Clad in her oversized Chiefs’ shirtdress and thigh-high black boots, the Grammy winner wowed in her signature bold red lip as she posed on a wall with framed photos of both Kelce and her own Eras tour poster.

The trio also posed for some fun photobooth snaps as the photo strips read, “Happy Birthday Patrick, Twenty Nine, Straight Outta ’95.”

The quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes also shared footage from inside the bash, which included a giant red, black and white balloon display with "29" numbers, lots of throwback photos of the Super Bowl champ as a kid and a giant cookie cake.

Earlier in the day, Swift attended Kelce's game alongside her mom Andrea Swift, who showed her support for the "New Heights" podcaster by wearing a red shirt with the pin "In my 87 era," a nod to Kelce's jersey number and the singer's ongoing Eras tour.

Taylor Swift is pictured at Patrick Mahomes' birthday party (Instagram/Chariah Gordon)

Taylor Swift is took pictures in a photo booth. (Instagram/Chariah Gordon)

Taylor Swift is pictured with Sheawna Weathersby. (Instagram/Sheawna Weathersby)

Taylor Swift is pictured with Sheawna Weathersby and Chariah Gordon. (Instagram/Chariah Gordon)

It’s been a big week for Swift, who made history at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, when she broke multiple records after winning seven VMAs and tying with Beyonce for her record of most wins at the annual awards show.

During one of her wins, Swift gave Kelce a sweet shoutout onstage while accepting the award for Video of the Year for her "Fortnight" collab with Post Malone. She recalled making the video and consistently hearing, “someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it."

She noted, "That one person was my boyfriend Travis."

The “Love Story” singer added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”