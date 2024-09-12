Taylor Swift gives enchanting shoutout to Travis Kelce at MTV VMAs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift was feeling so high school at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

While accepting the Moon Person for Video of the Year for her "Fortnight" collab with Post Malone, the "End Game" singer gave a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"It actually was the most fun video to make," admitted Swift — who attended the Sept. 11 ceremony, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion at New York's UBS Arena, without Kelce. "Something that I’ll always remember is when I finished a take and I’d say 'cut,' and we’d be done with that take, I would always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it."

As Swift revealed, "That one person was my boyfriend Travis."

The "Blank Space" singer went on to thank the NFL star for being the king of her heart.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," she added, "so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that."

Taylor was nominated for 12 VMAs this year and took home seven.

In the Best Pop category, Swift beat out Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, Swift also scored the coveted artist of the year award, a category which included her "Eras Tour" opener Carpenter, as well as Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem and SZA.

Last month Carpenter, who won her first VMA for Song of the Year, shared insight into her bond with Swift.

“It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to," the "Espresso" artist told Variety in an interview published Aug. 6, "to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet."

“We’re always playing each other our [music]," she added, "and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’”

And the admiration goes both ways.

When Carpenter released her new album "Short 'N Sweet" on Aug. 23, Swift proudly showed her support, writing on Instagram Story at the time, "Short, sweet, has made an extraordinary album."