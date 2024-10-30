Taylor Swift hails Sabrina Carpenter as the ‘pop princess of our dreams' amid Eras Tour

Originally appeared on E! Online

This pop queen is paying tribute to her princess.

While performing in New Orleans Oct. 26, Taylor Swift surprised fans by reuniting onstage with Sabrina Carpenter, who had previously opened for her during her Eras Tour. The two performed a mashup of the Grammy winner's song "Is It Over Now?" and the "Girl Meets World" alum’s singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

After the surprise reunion, Swift, who also played a guitar during the joint performance, gushed about their onstage moment.

"One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter," the 34-year-old captioned her Oct. 29 Instagram post alongside a pic of the two on stage. "Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule."

Carpenter, 25, had made her surprise appearance during a day off from her Short n' Sweet tour, which began in September.

"Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could’ve been resting in her time off," Swift continued. "One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She's as real as they come and I'm so thankful she did that for us."

Carpenter reposted Swift's tribute and also posted several pics and a video of the pair's onstage reunion on her own Instagram. "Only stage I'd ever wanna see on a day off !!!!" she wrote Oct. 27. "Thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me @taylorswift i love you!!"

Earlier this month, the Disney Channel alum sang Swift's praises while reflecting on their time together.

"You just watch her walk into a room and it's very easy to understand that she's so composed, she's graceful, she's gracious," Carpenter said in a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview released Oct. 6. "She's very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that, so I'm grateful for that."