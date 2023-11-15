Taylor Swift is in the vinyl cover art for the Philadelphia Eagles' Christmas album

Taylor Swift may be the world's most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan right now, but the Philadelphia Eagles are claiming her as one of their own on the cover of their new Christmas album.

The limited edition cover of the vinyl edition of "A Philly Special Christmas Special" features a cartoon version of Swift as one of several famous faces in the animated crowd.

Vera Y Records, which produced the album, confirms to TODAY.com that Swift is one of the figures featured on the cover.

The image shows a crowd cheering for animated singers wearing the jersey numbers 65, 68, and 62. Those numbers are worn by Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce, who all sing on the Christmas album for the second straight year.

"A Philly Special Christmas Special limited edition vinyl artwork is a true ode to Philadelphia," the official Instagram for the album shared in a post. "The back cover is filled with Philly legends and some of your favorite faces."

Fans were quick to guess Swift as one of the famous fans in the crowd.

"Is that T swift???" one person asked in the comments.

"Taylor?! With the Bangs and earring?" another wrote.

Swift is dating Kelce's brother, Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, but she grew up as an Eagles fan in Pennsylvania. She mentioned the team in her 2020 song "Gold Rush" and confirmed the reference at an "Eras Tour" concert in May.

“Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team,” she told the cheering crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in a video shared by the NFL.

Jason and Travis Kelce team up on the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” that appears on the new Christmas album. The song, which is a cover of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York,” came out on Nov. 15.

In October, Jason Kelce was asked on TODAY if a certain globally famous singer would appear on this year's edition of the album.

“Maybe. Not this one, not this time around,” he told Sheinelle Jones, adding, “That would be pretty incredible. But maybe in the future.”

Other figures in the crowd on the vinyl album cover appear to be Ed and Donna Kelce, the parents of the NFL stars who have become famous faces themselves. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his signature hoop earring appear to be in the front row near President Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native, and first lady Jill Biden.

Another figure with a "KC" hat and a mustache looks to be Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who previously coached the Eagles. Rocky Balboa, clad in his boxing gloves, appears in the back row. Another Philly legend, Questlove of The Roots and "The Tonight Show," also pops up.

Doug Pederson, the current Jacksonville Jaguars coach who previously coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, is also in the crowd in his signature visor. Many others guessed music star Post Malone as one of the cartoon fans. Other famous faces include Jennifer Lawrence and Mariah Carey.

