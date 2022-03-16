Taylor Swift Makes Rare Appearance With ‘Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski

The 32-year-old singer made an unexpected appearance in a new Instagram photo of Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington, photobombing the couple during what appeared to be an intimate gathering between the friends. In a black-and-white snap shared by Harrington on March 16, Swift can be see playfully popping up behind the couple as they looked cozy on a tufted sofa together.

Tagging Swift and Porowski, Harrington included in his post an equally fun caption that gave a nod to a beloved children's TV show. He wrote, "Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had?"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with Swift's surprise cameo. "omg finally seeing Taylor," one user wrote in the comments section, while another quipped, "Thanks for showing us Taylor is alive. we needed it."

As Swifties know all too well, Porowski has been longtime friends with the pop star. Not only did he and his "Queer Eye" co-stars Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk make an appearance in her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019, but the two proved that they were #SquadGoals when they attended a Madonna concert together later that year.

In fact, their paths crossed more than half a decade ago when Porowski, who was then working in the restaurant industry in New York City, tried out for a part in Swift's "Blank Space" music video. He previously spoke to E! News about the audition, sharing that "there was a green screen and I had to pretend like I was being attacked by a lion ... which was the most awkward thing."

Acknowledging that the role eventually went to model Sean Richard O'Pry, he quipped, "I guess I'm not very good at improv."

Hey, at least their friendship is going to be forever.