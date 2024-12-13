Taylor Swift wins most Billboard Music Awards ever: ‘Nicest early birthday present'

Taylor Swift has made history again.

At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, held on Dec. 12, the pop star won a total of 10 awards, including top artist, top Hot 100 artist, top female artist and top Billboard 200 album.

Now, Swift has officially won a total of 49 Billboard Music Awards, making her the most decorated artist in BBMA history.

“Thank you to the Billboard Awards. Thank you to the fans because Billboard is counting your stuff. They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about,” Swift said in a pre-recorded message during the show. “And so I count these as, like, fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert.”

Adding, “Everything that’s happened with the ‘Eras Tour’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”

Swift, whose 35th birthday is Dec. 13, also marveled over her early present.

“This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given to me. So thank you very much. I love it, it’s exactly what I wanted,” she concluded.

Among her additional Billboard accolades include becoming the first artist to occupy the entire Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after the release of “Midnights” and breaking Elvis Presley’s record of most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart among all solo artists. This year, after the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” she broke her own record when she claimed the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

And that's not all, Swift is also the only living artist to have five albums in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time.

The "Cruel Summer" singer's latest feat comes after she officially wrapped her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver on Dec. 8. After nearly two years of traveling across the world, Swift performed her final concert and it truly was the end of an era.

