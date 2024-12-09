Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ends by shattering own record, grossing an estimated $2.2B, Pollstar says

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour brought in $2.2 billion in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for a second year in a row, Pollstar estimates from data collected across 149 shows.

The new numbers were provided to The Associated Press on Monday, the morning after Swift wrapped the Eras tour with its final show in Vancouver, Canada. Last year, Swift’s landmark tour became the first to cross the billion-dollar mark.

In North America, Swift's tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion over its run. Globally, that number jumps to an estimated $2.2 billion.

“We are witnessing history in the making. What Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour accomplished in 21 months across five continents before 10 million fans is extraordinary and unprecedented. The tour’s $2.2 billion estimated gross is the highest of all time and nearly doubles the second biggest tour,” said Andy Gensler, editor-in-chief of Pollstar & VenuesNow, in a statement. “It’s also an example of the limits this industry continues to push far past while bringing music, community and peak life experiences to legions across the globe.”

The second biggest tour is Coldplay’s ongoing “Music of the Spheres” run, currently at an estimated $1.14 billion since March 2022, with more dates to come in 2025.

According to Pollstar's approximations, Coldplay has sold more than 10.3 million tickets; Swift's tour sold just over 10 million, which means she's sold the most tickets of any solo performer.

Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data, and other undefined research, collected from November 2022 to December 2024.

Additional data will become available in Pollstar’s special year-end issue and on Pollstar.com beginning Friday.

