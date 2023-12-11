Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' film nominated for a Golden Globe

Add another highlight to a year full of them for Taylor Swift.

The pop megastar's record-setting concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was nominated for a Golden Globe on Dec. 11 for cinematic and box office achievement.

The movie documenting her sold-out "Eras Tour" has already become the highest-grossing concert film of all time with more than $250 million at the box office.

Swift, 33, has some stiff competition in the category at the Golden Globes, which will air on CBS on Jan. 7.

The other nominees are "Barbie," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1," "Oppenheimer," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

This is Swift's fifth Golden Globe nomination; the four previous ones were all for songs featured in movies. She earned nominations for "Safe and Sound" in 2013, "Sweeter Than Fiction" in 2014, "Beautiful Ghosts" in 2020 and "Carolina" in 2023, but has never won.

The nominations for each of the 27 award categories were announced on Dec. 11 by Cedric “The Entertainer’’ and Wilmer Valderrama. "Barbie" led the way with nine nominations, followed by "Oppenheimer" with eight.

Swift earned her latest Golden Globe nomination after being named Time magazine's Person of the Year last week. She became the first entertainer to earn that distinction since Time started it in 1927.

The opening of the "Eras Tour" film broke the record for most single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC Theatres at $26 million. This year has also seen Swift become a billionaire and the first woman to hit 100 million monthly Spotify streams.

The "Cruel Summer" singer has also tied Barbra Streisand among female artists with her sixth Grammy nomination for album of the year. The 12-time Grammy winner can become the first performer to win album of the year four times if she takes it home on Feb. 4 at the awards show.

