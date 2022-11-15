The most famous American soccer coach in world is offering words of motivation to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team members ahead of their first World Cup match in Qatar.

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' title character from the hit Apple TV show about a U.S. football coach with little knowledge of soccer taking over an English Premier League team, wrote inspirational messages tailored for each player.

The message have been blasted on bright yellow billboards in the players hometowns, appearing in cities like San Diego and Pico Rivera, California; Brooklyn, New York; Medford, New Jersey; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Seattle, Washington, among others. Even Coach Gregg Berhalter received some words of encouragement to take Team USA "all the way" and "maybe even earn yourself a third 'G' at the end for being so Gregggcellent."

Much like Lasso's long-shot team AFC Richmond, Team USA is hoping to make it past the group stage — and they could if only they "Believe."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to 18 Dec. 18. For a full schedule and time and date for when Team USA plays, click here.

Scroll below to see the billboards:

What is the USMNT’s World Cup schedule?

The USMNT will play its first game on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET against Wales.

Game 2 will be a battle against England on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET and Game 3 will be against Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the U.S. men’s national team throughout the World Cup.

Who is on the USMNT World Cup roster?

After months of debate, the USMNT World Cup roster was announced by manager Gregg Berhalter on Nov. 9.

Here are all 26 players who will be suiting up for the USMNT:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner, Arsenal

Sean Johnson, NYCFC

Ethan Horvath, Luton Town

Defenders

RB/LB Sergino Dest, AC Milan

CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville

RB DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

LB Antonee Robinson, Fulham

CB Tim Ream, Fulham

RB/LB Joe Scally, Monchengladbach

RB Shaq Moore, Nashville

CB Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

CB Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Midfielders

CAM/CM Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

CDM Kellyn Acosta, LAFC

CDM Tyler Adams, Leeds United

CM Luca De La Torre, Celta Vigo

CM Weston McKinnie, Juventus

CM Yunus Musah, Valencia

CAM/CM Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

Forwards

LW Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

LW Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

LW/RW Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

ST Josh Sargent, Norwich City

RW/LW Tim Weah, LOSC Lille

ST Haji Wright, Antalyaspor

NBC Sports' Kristen Conti contributed to this story.