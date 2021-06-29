‘That's So Raven' Actor Kyle Massey Charged for Allegedly Sending Explicit Videos to Girl

Actor Kyle Massey, who starred on "That's So Raven" and other Disney Channel shows, is accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents seen by NBC News.

Prosecutors allege the crime happened between December 2018 and January 2019 and happened over the Snapchat social media platform. Massey, 29, has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The girl's mother gave police a flash drive allegedly containing material, court documents say. In some of the videos, there is a man who appears to Massey exposing himself. Others contained explicit content.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.