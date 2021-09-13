The 2021 Met Gala in Photos

One of the biggest nights in fashion returns for the first time since 2019. Here's a round up of the best red carpet looks at this year's Met Gala.

4 photos
1/4
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
2/4
John Shearer/WireImage
Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City.
3/4
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City.
4/4
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Host Rachel Smith attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City.

This article tagged under:

Met Gala2021 met gala

