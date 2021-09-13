The 2021 Met Gala in Photos Published 6 mins ago One of the biggest nights in fashion returns for the first time since 2019. Here's a round up of the best red carpet looks at this year's Met Gala. 4 photos 1/4 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 2/4 John Shearer/WireImage Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. 3/4 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. 4/4 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Host Rachel Smith attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. This article tagged under: Met Gala2021 met gala More Photo Galleries Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards In Photos: America Remembers 9/11 Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes to Northeast Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos