The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards.

7 photos
1/7
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
2/7
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
3/7
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.
4/7
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
5/7
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
6/7
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
7/7
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.

This article tagged under:

Golden Globes

More Photo Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us