‘The Bachelorette' stars Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson step out amid rumors

Jenn Tran and Jonathan Johnson just made another joint appearance that is fueling growing dating speculation.

"The Bachelorette" season 21 star and contestant, who came in third place on the show this summer after she sent him home in the rose ceremony, attended a party together Sept. 13.

Tran, 26, who wore a strapless leather tube dress with matching strappy sandals, shared a TikTok video of herself dancing with Johnson, 28, who sported a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, black shoes and a matching belt. She captioned her Sept. 14 post, "New LA tour guide."

"The song speaks for itself," he wrote on Instagram Sept. 14, alongside several pics of the two arriving at the bash, which was hosted by People magazine. "Getting to go to events together like this is super cool. Thank you @people for having us! It was an incredible time and got to meet some amazing celebs. I hope you’ll have us again."

One fan commented, "Just say y’all are dating already...these are all hard launch posts!!!" while others also expressed their excitement over their joint appearance.

On Sept. 5, one month after Tran and "The Bachelorette" season 21 winner Devin Strader ended their engagement and broke up, she and Jonathon sparked romance rumors after he praised her on Instagram, noting that he was looking forward to spending time with her while she was in Los Angeles to compete on "Dancing With the Stars."

It may have just been the most dramatic season finale yet. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran’s season came to a close – but not without its own shocking twists and turns.

Days later, Tran shared videos of the two hanging out and addressed where they stand.

"The Internet loves Jenn and Jonathan," she later said, laughing, on the Sept. 10 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s "Off the Vine" podcast. "I probably will be grabbing a beer with Jonathon, Jeremy [Simon], whoever it is."

She added, "I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that."

Johnson spoke about the pair's on-air failed romance, noting on the Sept. 10 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, "I genuinely think it was just the connection wasn’t there." He also addressed speculation of giving it another go.

“The conversation has not been had yet," he said. "I mean, she’s gonna be in L.A. for a few months, this is where I live.”

He added, “Open minded is probably where I stand."