‘The Last of Us” Bella Ramsey shares if Ellie will be in season 3

"The Last of Us" season two finale was not last time viewers will see Bella Ramsey.

After the May 25 episode "Convergence" ended on a cliffhanger—with Ellie's fate up in the air as the show shifts its narrative to center around Kaitlyn Dever's Abby in the days leading up to their big confrontation—the 21-year-old set the record straight on whether their character will return for the HBO series' third season.

"I haven’t seen any scripts, but yes, I do expect that," Ramsey told Variety in an interview published May 25. "I think that I’m going to be there, but not a whole bunch."

Sharing that it's "most likely" that Ellie's screen time will be reduced so the story can focus on Abby, Ramsey continued, "I sort of have a rough idea of what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you."

Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have also confirmed Ramsey's return, though they haven't specified in what capacity.

"All I can say is we haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever," Mazin said in a May 23 press conference, per the outlet, "and we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey."

In fact, the producer teased that fans will also haven't seen the last of Dina (played by Isabela Merced), as well as "the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story."

Druckmann, who also co-created The Last of Us video games on which the show is based, added, "Whether you will see them on screen or not, their presence will be there throughout."

So yes, that may include Pedro Pascal, whose character Joel was killed by Abby on the second episode of season two, leading Ellie on a bloody quest for revenge.

“I wouldn’t have guessed we would have a short story about Joel’s dad before we wrote the season, so there you go," Druckmann said, referencing a flashback to Joel's childhood on the sixth episode of the latest season. "You can’t predict these things."