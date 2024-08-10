The live-action ‘Snow White' trailer is out! Watch the modern take on the Disney classic

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, the first trailer for Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” live-action adaption is here.

Disney released the first trailer for one of its highly anticipated films on Aug. 9.

The trailer shows actor Rachel Zegler as the classic Disney princess with her beloved roommates, while also giving a peek at Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Snow White's love interest in the film.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The movie has garnered lots of attention during its production — and a little controversy. Here's what to know about the upcoming "Snow White" film.

What is ‘Snow White’s’ release date?

The feature film's debut has been pushed back nearly a year by the studio, Variety confirmed in October 2023.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on Mar. 22, 2024, the live-action will now debut on Mar. 21, 2025.

Rachel Zegler is bringing her musical background to the film

Zegler will play the role of the fairytale princess Snow White who first appeared in the 1812 fairytale collection by the Brothers Grimm. Zegler’s Snow White is based on Disney’s first princess, who appeared in the original 1937 animated film.

Zegler, who starred in her first Broadway became well-known after starring in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story.” She also starred in the 2023 film adaptation of the “Hunger Games” prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as Lucy Gray Baird.

Gal Gadot plays The Evil Queen

The “Wonder Woman” actor will appear as the mirror-consulting Evil Queen who attempts to end Snow White’s life with various ploys.

What has Rachel Zegler said about the ‘Snow White’ remake?

The actor’s comments on the original animated film became the topic of considerable criticism.

During her September 2022 appearance at Disney Fan Club’s D23 Expo, the actor spoke about the modernization of the classic film.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler told Variety in a interview. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that — she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

On social media, users critiqued the actor for appearing in a film whose original storylines she did not seem entirely enthusiastic about.

“Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power,” one TikTok user said in a video that has since racked up 10 million views.

Following her comments to Variety, Zegler became a target of criticism over her casting in the role. The actor posted to social media in July 2023 asking users to stop tagging her in posts about her casting as she shared photos of younger self dressed as a princess.

extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.



i really, truly do not want to see it.



so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023

"Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it," she wrote.

"So i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: