The employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company are taking another beach day.

But this one won't be at Lake Scranton, where Michael asked Pam to prepare 800 hot dogs, Dwight walked across hot coals and Andy floated away in a sumo wrestling suit.

This time it's in Miami.

Cast members from the show "The Office" will be appearing at the Miami Airport Convention Center on July 13 and 14 for "The Reunion" -- a fan convention dedicated to the hit NBC comedy.

So, it's time for Florida Stanley to hop into his convertible, light a cigar and drive south.

"If you're a fan of 'The Office,' it's a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing," said Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of the event. "It's not like other conventions. Everyone is here for one specific show."

Fans will get an opportunity to meet many of their favorite stars from the show, with autographs and photo opportunities available for purchase. Those scheduled to appear, with more cast members still to be announced, include Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson), Andy Buckley (David Wallace) and many more.

The convention will also include guest stars from the show, headlined by Tim Meadows. The "Saturday Night Live" and "Mean Girls" actor, who appeared in one episode as a client that Michael Scott and Jan Levinson took to a meeting at Chili's, is making his first convention appearance and will also take part in a comedy show for fans in attendance on Saturday.

"It's amazing to have so many cast members together," Cuervo said. "And so many fans that think alike."

And dress alike. Expect to see plenty of cosplay with fans dressing up as characters from the show, whether that's Dwight's mustard-yellow button-down shirt, Prison Mike's purple bandana, or Florida Stanley's white suit and top hat.

But always remember, "Identify theft is not a joke!"

The first-ever Dunder Con celebrating “The Office” took place Saturday at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Professional photo ops include a group picture with the main cast members in attendance. Immersive photos give fans the opportunity to recreate memorable scenes from the show, like when Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car (with the fan sitting in the driver’s seat and Kate Flannery sprawled across the hood of a PT Cruiser), and a “Suck It!” music session with David Wallace (featuring a drum set, keyboard and Andy Buckley wearing his branded yellow sweatshirt used in the show).

"We're working on a few new immersive photo ops also," Cuervo said.

Tickets for admission, autographs and photos are available at Reunioncon.com.

Miami will be hosting the third annual "Reunion" convention, which began in 2022 under the name "Dunder Con" in New Jersey and was held last year in Chicago. Cuervo, who runs the Instagram account @theofficefunkopops, co-founded the convention with Jesse Cohen, who has helped organize other title-specific fan conventions like SopranosCon.

Cuervo, a Miami resident, has long dreamed of hosting the convention in his hometown.

"I've always wanted to bring one to the 305," he said. "Miami is where I was born and raised. I have a lot of love for the city. I know there are a lot of 'Office' fans here that will appreciate this being here."

The centerpiece of the convention area will be a 625-square foot inflatable replica of the Dunder Mifflin office building. There will also be panel discussions, a trivia contest and a Dundie Awards ceremony to give out trophies for best cosplay and other categories.

Fans can take part in an Office-style mockumentary interview with a recreated conference-room backdrop, pose for pictures alongside Dwight’s maroon Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and even take a seat at Michael Scott’s desk while holding a “World’s Best Boss” mug.

And, of course, fans can compete in events from the show's classic "Beach Games" episode like a sumo suit battle. There won't be hot coals or a hot dog eating contest, but there will be a pretzel eating contest that will be judged by Florida Stanley himself

"We have a lot of beach games and a lot of Florida Stanley themes going on," Cuervo said.

And for those attending who are also looking to do an actual beach day...

"Depending on traffic," Cuervo said, "the convention is about 20 to 25 minutes from the beach."

