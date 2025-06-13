‘The Traitors' season 4 cast revealed with Donna Kelce, Johnny Weir and more to compete

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Donna Kelce is going from the sidelines to the Scottish Highlands.

"The Traitors" has announced its star-studded cast of season four contestants, and the list of 23 famous faces and pop culture icons might be the most diverse to date.

Competing on the Emmy-winning Peacock reality series this time around will be Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's beloved mama Donna, as well as Laguna Beach and "One Tree Hill" alum Stephen Colletti, Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, comedian Ron Funches, actor Michael Rapaport and singer Eric Nam.

From the Bravo world, reality icons including former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Dorinda Medley, who is returning to the castle for the second time, as well as Porsha Williams from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna.

Plus, Caroline Stanbury of "The Real Housewives of Dubai" and "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alum Candiace Dillard Bassett, not to mention current "Top Chef" host Kristen Kish, will be going head to head in an attempt to outsmart, out lie and out game each other under host Alan Cumming's watch.

When it comes to past reality TV competitors and gamers, Colton Underwood of "The Bachelor," "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Monét X Change, "Survivor" alums Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Natalie Anderson and Rob Cesternino, "Big Brother" stars Tiffany Mitchell and Ian Terry, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Mark Ballas, "Love Island USA" alum Rob Rausch and "Aftersun" host Maura Higgins will also be vying for a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Last season saw last remaining Faithfuls Dylan Efron (Zac Efron's brother), Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania win by successfully voting out all the season three Traitors.

And yes, it was hard for the four stars to keep their victory a secret for nearly a year until the finale aired in January.

"Incredibly difficult, I have a huge mouth," Windey told E! News at the time. "But people who watch the show don't want any spoilers."

And, yes, the elder Efron was beyond thrilled to see his baby bro shine in the spotlight.

"He's so supportive of me," Dylan Efron revealed. "He's been lifting me up since we were kids. He's just proud that I did something I wanted to do."

