‘RuPaul's Drag Race UK' winner The Vivienne dead at 32

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" community is in mourning.

The Vivienne, who won the first season of "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." and also competed on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," has died. The British performer was 32.

"It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend," publicist Simon Jones said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Jan. 5. "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person."

Jones continued, "Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

The cause of The Vivienne's death was not made public.

"We will not be releasing any further details," Jones said in the statement. "We please ask that James' family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

The Vivienne, a native of Wales, started their career at age 16, performing drag shows in Liverpool in England. It was then that they adopted their stage name.

"I was known for draping myself in Vivienne Westwood," they told Vada magazine in 2015, referring to the fashion designer, who died in 2022.

It was in 2015 that Vivienne got their big break by becoming the U.K. ambassador for the U.S. reality series "RuPaul’s Drag Race." In 2019, they competed on and won the inaugural season of "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." and three years later, they joined season seven of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

In addition, the performer headlined their own reality series, "The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood," in 2020, and competed on season 15 of "Dancing on Ice" in 2023. The Vivienne, the first drag performer to take part in the skating competition, placed third.

Following news of their death, a statement was shared on RuPaul's Drag Race's X page.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne," the message said, adding that their "talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration" and that their "legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity."

The Vivienne, the statement added, "embodied what it means to be a true champion."

In a separate statement, "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage called The Vivienne's death "heartbreaking."

"My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the two. "You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many."

She continued, "I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high."