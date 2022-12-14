The Voice

‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale

The finale also featured performances from Adam Lambert, Maluma, OneRepublic and  BRELAND

Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious.

Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie.

Leatherwood secured his win on the second half of the two-night season 22 live finale by stunning coaches John LegendGwen StefaniCamila Cabello and viewers with a rousing duet of Shelton's "Hillbilly Bone" with his coach and country legend right by his side.

Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton and "The Voice" season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The finale also featured performances from frequent "The Voice" coach Kelly ClarksonKane Brown with a special assist from Shelton, season 21 winners Girl Named Tom, as well as Adam LambertMaluma, OneRepublic and  BRELAND

It marked the third time in five seasons that the winner of "The Voice" came from Team Blake, following in the footsteps of season 18 winner Todd Tilghman and season 20 winner Cam Anthony.

Leatherwood's win marks a bittersweet one for Shelton, as the longtime coach announced in October that the show's upcoming season 23 will be his last.

Entertainment News

John Legend 2 hours ago

‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale

11 hours ago

Bruce Willis Poses for Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at "The Voice" from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Also thanking host Carson Daly, wife Stefani and the show's contestants, he wrapped up his heartfelt message by thanking fans of "The Voice," saying, "It would not happen without you!"

Joining Shelton on the coaching panel for his final season will be returning coach Kelly Clarkson, along with "The Voice" newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Season 23 of "The Voice" premieres March 26 on NBC.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

The VoiceJohn LegendBlake SheltonCamila CabelloGwen Stefani
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us