"The White Lotus" star Theo James is apparently an avid traveler in real life.

During an interview last week on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," James shared he was backpacking "around" and his sandals eventually "disintegrated." Wanting to continue barefoot, the actor picked up a parasitic worm on his foot and eventually learned that wasn't a good idea.

"Months later, I felt these track marks come up my ankle, and they would blister so I wasn't sure what it was," James recounted. "And so, I went to the doctors, the local doctors, and they didn't know what it was. I went in to London to the tropical medical center, they didn't know what it was."

James said they were in his skin and explained how the worms were more active at night, when he'd feel them trekking up his leg.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I remember running down and getting some cutlery... and trying to cut it out," James said. "But you can't cut it out, you have to take drugs for it."

A squeamish Clarkson responded, "Oh my God, I would be so drugged up."

Season two of "The White Lotus" is currently airing on HBO.

The show's first season won five primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, including "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" and "Outstanding Writing, Limited or Anthology Series."