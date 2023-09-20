Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake opening sports bar in New York

So, a professional golfer and a pop star walk into a bar ...

No, this is not the start of some joke. Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are opening an upscale sports and entertainment bar in New York City on Wednesday.

It's called T-Squared Social, an homage to the letter "T" in the names of the 15-time major champion and 10-time Grammy winner. Located on 42nd Street and Madison Avenue between Bryant Park and Grand Central Station, the 22,000-square-foot venue has 24-foot ceilings and spans an entire city block.

My friend @jtimberlake and I are excited to announce our first location of T-Squared Social, a premium sports viewing and entertainment destination, will open in New York City tomorrow. This was brought to life by NEXUS Luxury Collection and @8amGolf. pic.twitter.com/MGrolgLFNI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 19, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Woods and Timberlake were golfing in the Bahamas when they decided to collaborate on the venture.

"Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time," Woods said in a press release.

One of those favorites is obvious: golf.

The bar features four multi-sport Full Swing simulators and hitting bays, giving golfers the ability to practice their swing at revered courses around the world -- all while indoors in the heart of Manhattan. There is also a four-lane duckpin bowling alley and three Dartsee dart board lanes.

The centerpiece is a 200-inch television that the venue calls the largest indoor, flat-screen in New York City. It's one of nearly 40 high-definition TVs at the site, formerly an Emigrant Savings Bank branch that is now adorned with photos of Woods golfing and Timberlake performing.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are opening a new sports bar in NYC called T-Squared.



• 22,000 sq ft

• 4 golf simulators

• 35+ TVs (incl. a 200-inch TV)

• Bowling lanes

• 4 dining areas



It covers an entire city block & opens just in time for the Ryder Cup.



Pretty sweet. pic.twitter.com/9tjHr2vWvb — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 19, 2023

In addition to a 32-foot bar, the open-concept venue features low- and high-top tables and lounge areas. Luxury “Box Seats” with tables for four situated in front of the 200-inch screen are available by reservation only.

The menu includes craft cocktails, draft and canned beers and local and international wines. Elevated pub-style dish offerings include flatbreads, salads, wings, shareable appetizers, sandwiches, the Madison Avenue Burger, a raw bar and more.

T-Squared Social is open seven days a week, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The doors open for the official grand opening on Wednesday, just over a week before the start of the Ryder Cup. Woods and Timberlake both promoted the opening on their social media accounts.

"Proud of this one!" Timberlake posted on his Instagram story.

Both of the bar's A-list owners were in the area last week while Woods was hosting the NEXUS Cup in Jersey City and Timberlake was reuniting onstage with his former band, *NSYNC, at the MTV Music Awards in Newark.

So, perhaps one day soon, a professional golfer and a pop star will walk into a bar.