12 times ‘Saturday Night Live' made a cultural bang over the past 50 years

“Saturday Night Live” was built with a cast of young no-names performing countercultural comedy. Fifty years later, it is firmly part of the culture, dictating mainstream comedy instead of throwing spitballs from the margins.

The show has become an incubator of talent — think Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Phil Hartman, Pete Davidson and Tracy Morgan. Its sketches have sparked Hollywood movies, from “The Blues Brothers” and “Wayne's World” to “MacGruber” and “Coneheads.”

But “SNL” has embedded itself in our culture in deeper ways, from slogans like “We're not worthy!” to “You look mahvelous!” It inspires Halloween costumes, connects viewers to the news via “Weekend Update” and may even have influenced elections.

As the show gears up to celebrate its milestone, here are 12 moments over the past five decades when the show didn't just reflect pop culture — it drove it.

“Wolverines,” 1975

This was the first sketch from the first show, an absurdist-meets-physical comedy interaction between a student — played by John Belushi — and his English teacher, played by head writer Michael O’Donoghue. “I would like to feed your fingertips to the wolverines,” the teacher asks his pupil to repeat.

The show, then called “NBC's Saturday Night,” would have George Carlin as the first host. Jim Henson’s Muppets had a sketch and Andy Kaufman lip-synched the “Mighty Mouse” theme song. Billy Preston played his hit “Nothing From Nothing” and later folk singer Janis Ian sang “At Seventeen” and “In the Winter.” Preston closed things out with “Fancy Lady.”

New York magazine called its promise “enormous” and the Chicago Tribune said it “premiered in superb fashion.” The Los Angeles Times said it was “bright and bouncy” and even suggested it move to prime time.

“King Tut,” 1978

Steve Martin saw this off-the-wall novelty song about ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun capture the nation’s imagination during a goofy performance. It eventually reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 1 million copies after he performed it on “SNL.”

The comedian was parodying the hysteria and commercialization surrounding a traveling Tutankhamun exhibit, dancing sideways as he sang “King Tut/Buried with a donkey/Funky Tut/He’s my favorite honky!”

The song was riddled with errors: King Tut was not “born in Arizona,” he did not live in a “condo made of stone-a” and he was not “buried in his jammies.” Nevertheless, the song went viral long before there was an internet.

“The French Chef,” 1978

Dan Aykroyd parodied iconic chef Julia Child in a cooking segment gone horribly wrong: She cuts “the dickens” out of her finger, releasing staggeringly large spurts of blood, tries first aid and then collapses face-first in a puddle of her own blood.

It was inspired by a real injury on the set of Child's “The French Chef” and was written by Tom Davis and Al Franken (the future former senator was also under the table pumping blood out of a tube on Aykroyd’s arm).

Instead of being offended, Child enjoyed Aykroyd’s parody of herself so much that the book “Baking With Julia” recounts she would play the tape at her own dinner parties, crying out, “Save the liver!’”

“White Like Me,” 1984

Long before white privilege became a mainstream concept, Eddie Murphy in a landmark sketch put on white face makeup to see how he would be treated as a white man in New York.

It was a parody of the famous 1961 book “Black Like Me,” in which a white journalist went undercover as a Black man. You can see the legacy in “Chappelle’s Show,” Whoopi Goldberg’s “The Associate” and “White Chicks.”

In the skit, a cashier won’t take his money for a newspaper (“Slowly, I began to realize that when white people are alone, they give things to each other for free”), a city bus turns into a party after the lone Black passenger gets off and a bank clerk simply hands him $50,000 in cash. “So what did I learn from all of this?” Murphy asks at the end. “I learned that we still have a very long way to go in this country before all men are truly equal.”

Questlove talks about watching every single episode of "Saturday Night Live to prepare for his Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music" documentary and breaks down how the show brought underground artists to the mainstream.

Sinéad O’Connor, 1992

The Irish singer capped her a cappella cover of Bob Marley’s “War” by holding up a photo of Pope John Paul II and tearing it into pieces. “Fight the real enemy,” she said. “SNL” was blindsided. During rehearsals, O’Connor had instead held up an image of a refugee child.

She was protesting child sex abuse in the Catholic Church, a decade before the Boston Globe revealed a systematic cover-up that forced the church to apologize and pay millions.

NBC banned O’Connor from “SNL” for life, Joe Pesci mocked her during the next week’s show and Frank Sinatra called her “one stupid broad.” Her albums were crushed by a steamroller in Times Square. Less than two weeks later, O’Connor made her first public appearance following the incident at a Bob Dylan concert at Madison Square Garden and she was jeered as Kris Kristofferson consoled her.

White House vs. “Wayne's World,” 1993

White House figures are a long-standing target for “SNL.” In 1993, the White House fired back.

In a “Wayne’s World” sketch, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s immature, basement-dwelling characters suggested first daughter Chelsea Clinton, then 13, wasn’t as attractive as then-vice president Al Gore’s daughters.

Hillary Clinton scolded producer Lorne Michaels and his writers for “having nothing better to do than be mean and cruel to a young girl.” Michaels issued an apology, Myers apologized to the Clintons and the joke was cut from subsequent reruns of the sketch.

“More Cowbell,” 2000

Another wacky skit that permanently entered the culture was when Christopher Walken, playing a producer as Blue Öyster Cult recorded “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper,” insisted: “I gotta have more cowbell.”

The sketch — widely regarded as one of the show's greatest — lampooned the excess of ’70s rock and became a shorthand for adding one too many layers. The irony is that the idea was submitted some seven times before finally airing.

Blue Öyster Cult had to ban people from bringing actual cowbells to their concerts and Walken has said people tease him about cowbells everywhere he goes. The sketch was so influential that producers of the four-part “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” dedicated an entire episode to the parody.

First show after 9/11, 2001

Less than three weeks after 9/11, “Saturday Night Live” aired one of its most memorable openings. Rudy Giuliani, then New York City's mayor, was flanked by firefighters and police officers who had just left ground zero.

Calling “Saturday Night Live” one of New York’s greatest institutions, Giuliani said: “Having our city’s institutions up and running sends a message that New York City is open for business.”

“Can we be funny?” Michaels asked, to which the mayor responded with perfect timing, “Why start now?”

That joke told everyone that things could be all right.

Ashlee Simpson, 2004

The younger sister of Jessica Simpson, making her “SNL” musical debut, first performed her hit “Pieces of Me.” All good. But when she came back to play the title track from her album “Autobiography,” the audience heard the vocal track from the first song by mistake.

Awkwardness ensued. Simpson did a silly shuffle and then walked off stage as her group continued to play and the show cut to commercial. She later said a case of acid reflux forced her to lip-sync that night.

The incident drew attention to one of pop culture’s worst-kept secrets: Lip-syncing was way more common than performers or the music industry wanted us to think. Billboard magazine ranked it second among lip-sync scandals in modern pop history — after Milli Vanilli.

“Lazy Sunday,” 2005

“SNL” is live, of course, but sometimes the funniest bits are pretaped, like the digital shorts from Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island compatriots, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. They crafted 101 digital shorts between 2005 and 2012 — many of them destined for virality, from “Dick in a Box,” with Justin Timberlake, to “Natalie's Rap” with Natalie Portman and “Shy Ronnie” with Rihanna.

“Lazy Sunday” was the second video “SNL” viewers got from the trio, starring Samberg and Chris Parnell rapping about hilariously mundane yuppie activities, like grabbing cupcakes and using Google Maps. It inspired an entire genre of video-shot joke raps and fed a fast-growing site that people had only just become aware of — YouTube.

“Lazy Sunday” was the first TV show clip to have a viral second life online, with 2 million-plus viewings in its first week alone. That week, YouTube’s traffic was up 83%.

Tina Fey does Sarah Palin, 2008

Many people believe that Republican vice-presidential candidate Palin once uttered: “I can see Russia from my house.” She never said that. That was Fey in her first appearance as Palin on “SNL.”

Fey’s spot-on impression — later leaning into the more ridiculous sayings the candidate had offered — may have changed some minds and therefore influenced the presidential election, an amazing thing for a comedy show. CNN coined the phrase the “Tina Fey Effect.”

People actually did studies on the “Tina Fey Effect” after the 2008 election and found Republican and independent voters liked Palin less after watching the “SNL” rendition of the politician, even though Palin herself appeared on the show alongside Fey to show she was in on the joke.

“Welcome to Hell,” 2017

“SNL” addressed the #MeToo movement with a pitch-perfect video — a bubblegum song with lyrics about how women have suffered abuse and harassment for centuries.

Guest host Saoirse Ronan was joined by cast members Melissa Villaseñor, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, many of whom had teamed up for hysterical pop girl group songs like “First Got Horny 2 U,”“Back Home Ballers,” and “(Do It on My) Twin Bed.”

This time, the comedy was bleak: “Now ‘House of Cards’ is ruined,” goes the song, “and that really sucks. Well, here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us: parking, and walking, and Uber, and ponytails, and bathrobes, and nighttime, and drinking, and hotels, and vans.”