Timothée Chalamet looks nearly unrecognizable with blonde bangs

Timothée Chalamet is going for a complete makeover.

The actor’s signature dark curls were nowhere to be seen as he arrived at the New York City premiere of "A Complete Unknown" — in which he portrays Bob Dylan — sporting a set of blonde bangs underneath a blue beanie hat.

In addition to the bangin’ new hairdo — which he paired with a thin mustache and goatee — the 28-year-old donned an oversized gray scarf over a red-and-blue plaid shirt and black leather jacket for the Dec. 13 appearance.

Chalamet's transformation appears to be a direct nod to the folk legend, as the ensemble bore an uncanny resemblance to the “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” singer’s windswept look at the Sundance Film Festival in 2003 — right down to the colors of his clothing — proving just how extensively the actor researched his latest role.

As for the ‘stache, the "Call Me By Your Name" star — who is dating Kylie Jenner — recently joked that his new facial hair might open him up to some more macho roles.

“I got a little somethin’ now,” he told Stephen Colbert as he playfully pointed to his upper lip during an interview on "The Late Show" Dec. 12. “The first time I was on here, I hadn’t hit puberty. Now my voice has changed and, you know, I’ll probably play The Rock in his next biopic.”

In the meantime, though, Chalamet is soaking up the praise for his performance as the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer. In addition to Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations, the Little Women star earned the support of Dylan himself, who called him “a brilliant actor” on X (formerly Twitter) Dec. 4.

“Floored,” Chalamet wrote in response on the platform. “I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”