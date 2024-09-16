Tito Jackson, original member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, a musician known for being one of the founding members of the Jackson 5, has died at age 70.

A family member of Jackson confirmed the passing of the icon to NBCLA.

Jackson and his brothers, including the late pop king Michael Jackson, rose to fame in the late 1960s and 70s with their group.

Jackson later started a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician. He was nominated for three Grammys and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the Jackson 5.