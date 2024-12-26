‘Today' star Vicky Nguyen has ‘mom brain' wardrobe malfunction while on air

Originally appeared on E! Online

You can blame it on the post-holiday brain fog.

At least, that's what NBC correspondent Vicky Nguyen did on the Dec. 26 episode of "Today," when her fellow anchors called her out for pairing her fashionable purple pantsuit with a pair of yellow UGGs.

Host Peter Alexander asked Nguyen to "kick up" her heels and reveal the "Christmas slippers," which he made sure to note were "a good look."

"This is the day after Christmas, kind of like mom brain moment" Nguyen confessed, "where I thought I had the shoes and I didn't have the shoes."

And the reporter — who is mom daughters Emerson, 15, Odessa, 12, and Renley, 8 — was thankful the director had cropped the yellow slippers out of the live shot before Peter called them out.

Still, it wasn't all bad. As Nugyen put it, "Listen, they're very comfortable, I will say."

Moving forward though, she will be taking her stage manager's advice and leaving a pair of shoes at the office.

"I plan to do [it] in the new year to avoid future show-drobe malfunctions," she told Today.com after the episode. "I totally blanked on bringing shoes this morning and wore my comfy UGG platforms which happen to be neon yellow."

And while she was tad embarrassed about the wardrobe snafu, she didn't mind that Alexander called her out on it.

"All in good fun, so I don't have any beef with him," she said. "I will say, it reminds me of a couple times I've gotten dressed in the dark and ended up with two watches on my wrist."

Nguyen also shared a clip of the moment to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "That time @peteralexandertv outed me for rolling in slippers."

"Ya got me," she added. "This is normal Vicky in her natural habitat. Business on top, Uggs on bottom."

Luckily for Nguyen, fans were delighted by the moment.

"Normal Vicky is the greatest Vicky!" one user wrote in her comments. Another added, "You win mom!!!!! The besttttt."

And the wardrobe malfunction may have actually been good for the shoe brand, with one fan saying, "Now I want those Uggs."

