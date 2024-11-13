Celebrity News

Tom Brady admits he ‘screwed up' as a dad to kids with Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady — who shares son Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan and children Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele Bündchen — shared that he knows he has "screwed up a lot as a parent."

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

Tom Brady
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Brady knows he didn't always score a touchdown in parenting.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

And the former NFL star is not afraid to admit he didn't always do the best job while raising son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who he coparents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," Brady admitted during the Fortune Global Forum in New York City Nov. 12. "And we screwed up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The 47-year-old added that he didn't want to seem like "some expert in parenting," but when it comes to his children, he does whatever he can to try and "be dependable and consistent for them." For him, that also means supporting whatever choices they make in life.

Celebrity News Nov 5

Tom Brady shares quote on ‘cold and timid souls' in cryptic post

Celebrity News Oct 28

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant, expecting baby with Joaquim Valente

According to Brady, his parenting style traces back to how his own parents, Galynn and Thomas Brady, acted toward him growing up, which he feels was a "blessing" for him.

"When I was that long shot as a kid, who was the backup quarterback on a freshman team," he recalled, "they never said, ‘Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let's think about another backup plan.' They kinda said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.'"

And he's taken that same approach when it comes to son Jack, who Brady shared is already 6-foot-5 and has dreams of being a basketball player.

"Unfortunately he jumps as high as I do," Brady noted. "But I tell him, "Dude, you're gonna be a stud.' I said, ‘Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunkin'.' And whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."

Plus, the former New England Patriots quarterback is very aware that "to be a boy, it sucks to be Tom Brady's son, in so many ways." So he does what he can to empathize with both Jack and Benjamin.

"My kids naturally are gonna be faced with their own challenges, and they gotta figure out how to overcome them, too," he said. "And I'll be there to support them a lot like my parents did. And I'll be learning along the way right there with them."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us