Tom Brady Compares Leaving Family for Football Season to a Military Deployment

Tom Brady is comparing the work he does while wearing an NFL uniform to another career in uniform.

The NFL quarterback said starting every new football season is like being deployed as a military service member.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said on the October 17 episode of the Sirius XM podcast he co-hosts called “Let’s Go!”

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said that despite a desire to keep a strong work-life balance, his "competitiveness takes over."

“As much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are," the athlete said.

Military service members had some thoughts on his remarks.

Out of my 8(ish) deployments, I never made $15,000,000, went home every night, or spent time with my family.



Not sure where @TomBrady thinks his playing in the NFL rates a comparison to military service. https://t.co/4yPfaAR3ct — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 18, 2022

In recent weeks, Brady's personal life — specifically his relationship with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen — has been in the spotlight following reports the couple had hired divorce lawyers.

Brady and Bündchen share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Podcast host Jim Gray asked Brady how he is able to “ignore the microscope” examining his life in public.

“Does it not make a difference to you what’s going on online and social media?” Gray asked Brady.

“Well I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are," Brady said. "You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality.”

Brady continued, "My style is to just ignore as much as possible and realize that most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on."

Earlier this year, Brady announced he would be retiring following 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl titles. Just two months later, the NFL star had a change of heart.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Related video:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: