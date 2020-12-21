Trailblazing Country Singer-Songwriter K.T. Oslin Dies at Age 78

Trailblazing country musician K.T. Oslin - the first female writer whose work won CMA's Song of the Year - died on Monday, industry officials said.

The singer-songwriter was 78.

We are deeply saddened by K.T. Oslin’s passing. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/pMMX24zsJQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 21, 2020

Oslin's passing was first reported by the trade publication Music Row then later confirmed by the Country Music Association.

She's best known for the 1987 hit "80s Ladies," which topped out at No. 7 on the Billboard country list. That tune was named Song of the Year at the 1988 CMA Awards, making her the first female writer whose work won that coveted honor.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com