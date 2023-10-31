Travis Barker reveals name of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy

Originally appeared on E! Online

All the small things have led to this moment.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their baby boy, the Blink-182 drummer revealed what they plan to name their son: Rocky!

Barker confirmed the news on the latest episode of the "One Life One Chance" podcast, even sharing the baby's due date has arrived.

"It's either Halloween," he told host Toby Morse, "or like the first week of November."

But while Kardashian and Barker are only just sharing their son's name with the world, they previously hinted back in June that it was already picked out. In fact, when the then-pregnant Poosh founder posted photos from a maternity shoot on Instagram, the Blink 182 drummer commented with a winky face and teased, "I already know his name."

However, Barker later admitted that he was still brainstorming while sharing his top name ideas with daughter Alabama Barker.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained on the July 19 e pisode of Complex's "Goat Talk" series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." His reasoning? Well, Rocky comes from Suicidal Tendencies guitar player Rocky George and thirteen "is just the greatest number of all time."

But despite her dad's excitement over the name, Alabama was quick to share her opinions "Even he knows it's bad," she noted of Rocky Thirteen, instead she offered up her own suggestions. "Audemars, Milan, f--kin' Patek. I also like Cloud—like, something weird."

Still, that Barker has had rock and roll on the brain when it comes to naming his and the Kardashians star's newborn should come as no surprise. Kardashian and Barker have channeled his musical background for both their pregnancy announcement—which recreated Blink-182's "All The Small Things" music video—and their sex reveal.

In a video posted on June 24, Kardashian sat in the rocker's lap on a concert-worthy stage set up in the couple's backyard. Barker performed a drum roll before cannons shot out blue confetti, confirming they were adding a baby boy to their blended family.

Kardashian is also mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker also shares Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Prior to sharing their sweet baby news, Kardashian—who wed Barker in May 2022—had gotten candid on multiple occasions about her struggles with fertility. One month before announcing she was pregnant, the reality star shared the couple had decided to stop IVF after it yielded no viable embryos and expressed her outlook on expanding her family.

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."