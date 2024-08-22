Adam Sandler reveals Travis Kelce will appear in ‘Happy Gilmore 2'

Travis Kelce is teaming up with Adam Sandler for the sequel to a classic sports comedy.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" this week, Sandler revealed that Kelce would have a role in "Happy Gilmore 2."

"He had mentioned it, and so we have something nice for Travis," Sandler told Fallon. "He is going to come by."

Kelce has expressed his admiration for Sandler and "Happy Gilmore." He said in a May episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he is a "huge fan of the Sandman" and that he would love to be involved in the movie's sequel.

"I didn’t even know there was a job opening on 'Happy Gilmore 2,'" Kelce said. "I’ll be a f------ extra … anything to get around 'Happy Gilmore,' an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend has previous acting experience on "Saturday Night Live" and will have a part in the new FX series "Grotesquerie." Now, he will have a chance to work with his comedy idol.

"What a big, handsome guy," Sandler said about Kelce. "He’s a stud and he’s so funny."

Production for "Happy Gilmore 2" will begin in a matter of weeks, and Kelce isn't the only one interested in a part. An open casting call for extras was held in New Jersey, and thousands lined up for a chance to be in the film.

The line for Happy Gilmore 2 auditions in Morristown, NJ was insane



(tt/thicckiefowler) pic.twitter.com/jgcnepoO7p — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 21, 2024

Sandler says shooting will start in New Jersey next month. While Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs do not play in New York this season, the team has a bye in Week 6 (Oct. 13) that could line up with the film's production.