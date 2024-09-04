Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift by a new nickname that has fans gushing

Travis Kelce has a new nickname for Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed the adorable moniker during a Sept. 3 interview on "The Rich Eisen Show."

While talking about the moment he joined Swift on stage during her "Eras Tour" show, Kelce said, "I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay."

While the moment was quick, fans heard the nickname and couldn't stop talking about it on X.

One person shared a clip of the interview and said, "SHUT UP HE CALLED HER TAY TAY."

Another said, "SO CUTE 🥺🥺🥺."

A third added, "Oh my heart ❤️."

However, this isn't the only nickname that Kelce has had for Swift.

In November 2023, he called her "Tay" on his "New Heights" podcast. Then, in January 2024, fans noticed that Kelce seemed to have uttered the words "Sweetie" when speaking to Swift after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

“I’m shaking and crying rn omg," one person said of that moment on X.

Another wrote, “Last night I literally dreamt of Travis Kelce saying ‘what’s up sweetie’ to Taylor Swift. they are the only thing on my mind.”

The adorable monikers don't end there. In December 2023, Swift seemingly called Kelce "Trav" when she was cheering him on at his game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, which kicks off Sept. 5 with the Chiefs playing the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City, Swift has started drawing up plays for Kelce and his team.

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared the insight while talking about how Swift is "really interested in football" during an August 2024 appearance on "NFL on NBC."

"And she asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in," Mahomes shared of the "Love Story" singer.

Kelce confirmed that Swift has jotted down some plays during his interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." However, he joked that her plays might not benefit the entire team.

"She is a little biased and creates plays just for me, so we'll see if they can make it to coach Reid's office," he laughed.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: