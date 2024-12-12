Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift after wrapping ‘unbelievable' Eras Tour

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is screaming long live over all the magic Taylor Swift made on the Eras Tour.

After the “Karma” singer wrapped her nearly two-year, record-breaking stadium tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end heaped praise on his girlfriend.

“Shoutout to Tay,” Travis gushed on the Dec. 11 episode of "New Heights" alongside brother Jason Kelce. “The unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end.”

And the 35-year-old couldn’t hold back on celebrating Swift for completing 149 shows, spanning 21 countries across the world.

“A f--- ton is kind of how I sum it up,” Travis told his brother when asked how many shows Swift performed. “It’s insane. Absolutely insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, like cumulatively. It’s pretty crazy.”

Floored by the metrics, Jason added of the nearly three-hour show, “Shoutout to Tay.”

But the three-time Super Bowl winner didn’t continue without also acknowledging the rest of the Eras Tour team, including her dancers and crew.

“Shoutout to everybody that was a part of that show,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man. It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people.”

Naturally, Travis couldn’t hold back admiration for his lady, adding once more, “And mostly because of Taylor.”

Although Travis’ last time seeing the momentous production was last month in Indianapolis, throughout the tour’s run he had attended over a dozen shows, including concerts in Buenos Aires and Singapore. Indeed, the Eras Tour was integral to his early romance with Swift, as the NFL star had attempted to shoot his shot with her way back in July 2023 when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Grotesquerie" star even went so far as to make a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he was shut down until he later recounted the moment on an episode of "New Heights."

As Swift effused a few months after going public with Travis of the interaction, telling Time last December, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Since then, their relationship has become a significant figment of the tour itself, with the football player even taking the stage during her set for The Tortured Poets Department in June as a backup dancer.

“She found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” Travis, who had initially suggested the idea, shared on a July episode of "New Heights." “It was such a fun, playful part of the show.”

Swift also later raved about the moment on Instagram, noting, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut.”