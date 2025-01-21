Trevor Noah will host Grammy Awards for fifth consecutive year

The Grammy Awards are sticking with their man: Trevor Noah will host the show for the fifth consecutive time, the Grammys announced Tuesday.

The comedian, best known for hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” from 2015 to 2022, will once more be front and center on Feb. 2, when the awards show is broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS. This year's telecast will also raise funds to support relief efforts after wildfires devastated the Grammys' hometown, the statement said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Each of the last three telecasts has improved on the last's ratings, culminating in 2024, when 16.9 million Americans watched — the highest TV audience since the 2020 ceremony.

Last year, the comedian joked about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and made fun of TikTok and Universal Music Group. “So anything can happen, right?” he said in his monologue. “This is like flying in a Boeing airplane. One minute there’s a door, the next one we are outside.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The only other people to host five or more Grammy telecasts were musical artists: Andy Williams hosted seven shows, followed by John Denver with six and LL Cool J with five.

In addition to host, Noah will be a producer — and a nominee. His “Where Was I” has a nod for best comedy album. Noah was nominated in the same category last year for “I Wish You Would,” losing to Dave Chappelle. This time, he’s up against offerings by Chappelle again, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan and Nikki Glaser, who hosted the Golden Globes.

Beyoncé goes into the night with the most nods. “Cowboy Carter” is up for album and country album of the year, and “Texas Hold ’Em” is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. Post Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.