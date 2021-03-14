Trevor Noah Opens the Grammys With the Speediest Monologue Ever and a Royal Family Joke

Trevor Noah really wasted no time in introducing the 2021 Grammys.

"The Daily Show" host had a whole lot to do with his opening monologue, from giving us a tour of the many performance spaces to naming all the night's performers to giving us the full rundown of the COVID-19 precautions in place. He knew how much time he had and he used every second of it, talking at the speed of light. He truly walked and talked and maybe barely breathed, and it was sort of mesmerizing.

He started the speech outside, explaining that downtown Los Angeles would be serving as the real, non-CGI background for some of the show, with an audience sitting at socially distanced tables.

"Tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year, besides the storming of the Capitol," he declared, though he's hoping to get the security deposit back on the giant tent he rented.

The half-outdoor, half-indoor venue turned out to be gigantic, and Noah walked the entire thing, passing Haim and Billie Eilish along the way. He ended his adventure just before the show cut to Harry Styles, decked out in a long green feather boa.

"Ladies, you better watch out," Noah said. "Because he'll steal your heart and your dress, and he'll look damn good doing it."

Noah also offered a shoutout to the royal family, though not one they might be thrilled to receive as they're reeling from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah. He explained that the outdoor audience tables are full of nominees, "So right now there is more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace."

Well, he's probably not wrong.

