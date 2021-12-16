Trey Songz

Trey Songz Accused of Assaulting Woman at Miami Nightclub, Lawsuit Alleges

Sean John Combs, also known as Diddy, is named in the suit for hosting a party where alcohol was served to Songz until he was allegedly intoxicated

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Singer Trey Songz is accused of assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2018. 

The woman identifies herself in the civil lawsuit as Jauhara Jeffries. The suit was filed on Monday in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jeffries alleges in the suit that she met Songz after she attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Star Island.

It says that Jeffries partied for about two hours and then called for a ride-sharing service to take her and some friends to E11EVEN nightclub in Miami.

Entertainment News

1883 2 hours ago

‘Everything's About His Family': Tim McGraw and the Cast of ‘1883' Open Up About This Epic Prequel to ‘Yellowstone'

young dolph 2 hours ago

Span of Memphis Street Renamed for Slain Rapper Young Dolph

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Trey SongzMiamiAssaultE11EVENJauhara Jeffries
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us