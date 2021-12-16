Trey Songz Accused of Assaulting Woman at Miami Nightclub, Lawsuit Alleges

Singer Trey Songz is accused of assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2018.

The woman identifies herself in the civil lawsuit as Jauhara Jeffries. The suit was filed on Monday in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jeffries alleges in the suit that she met Songz after she attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Star Island.

It says that Jeffries partied for about two hours and then called for a ride-sharing service to take her and some friends to E11EVEN nightclub in Miami.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com