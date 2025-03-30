Trump officials add teenage girls to Signal chat in ‘SNL' cold open

In the sketch comedy show's first episode back since the Signal scandal – which involved top Trump administration officials sharing attack plans in a Signal chat that included journalist Jeffrey Goldberg – the cast spared no time in poking fun at the incident.

"FYI - Green light on Yemen raid!" Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, played by "SNL" cast member Andrew Dismukes, sent to a Signal chat shared with several teenage girls. "Tomahawks airborne 15 minutes ago. Who's ready to glass some Houthi rebels? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔥🍆"

"Who is this?" One of the teenage girls, played by Sarah Sherman responded.

Another teenage girl, played by host and "Anora" star Mikey Madison, responded to Hegseth, "Uhm, do we know you, bro? This is Jenabelle."

"Oh nice, Jenabelle from Defense, right?" Dismukes as Hegseth responded.

A third teenage girl in the chat, played by cast member Ego Nwodim, told the secretary he had the wrong group chat.

"Lolololol. Imagine if that actually happened?" Dismukes as Hegseth responded. "Hey, while I got everyone. Sending an updated PDF with all the locations for our nuclear submarines."

Vice President JD Vance, played by Bowen Yang, then joined the chat from Greenland, an island territory controlled by Denmark that Trump says he intends to annex.

"Nobody knows why I'm here. Especially me," Yang as Vance puts into the chat. "But praise Trump, our work here is mysterious and important."

Check out the full "SNL" cold open here: