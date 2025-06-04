The Emerald City is calling once again. The official trailer for "Wicked: For Good," the highly-anticipated movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is set to premiere Wednesday night.

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Wicked" reimagines the world of "The Wizard of Oz" through an untold story of the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West. The trailer will offer fans a preview of the second and final part of the Broadway show's film adaptation, which will hit theaters Nov. 21.

Universal Pictures' "Wicked" was released Nov. 22, 2024, and has grossed more than $755 million worldwide on a reported budget of about $150 million, according to Box Office Mojo. No need to mourn the wicked, however, as the film will likely increase its box office total thanks to a nationwide one-time theatrical rerelease on Wednesday.

The film defied expectations and danced its way through voting ballots to rack up major nominations for the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards, including Oscar nominations for best picture, best actress for Erivo and best supporting for Grande.

"Wicked" won Oscars for best costume design and best production design. The film won the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

The musical, which originally opened on Broadway in 2003, was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," a dark twist on L. Frank Baum’s classic tale.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum describe their respective characters from Wicked over a catchy beat.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, "Wicked" became a phenomenon thanks to its bold score, iconic roles and themes of friendship, power and perception.

"Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good" films were directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights."

