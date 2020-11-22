Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Hailey: “You Are My Safe Place”

Justin Bieber isn't exactly afraid of making his love for his wife Hailey Bieber known, but he shared an extra sweet message with the model in honor of her 24th birthday.

In an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of Hailey, Justin wrote, "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

The slideshow included some glam shots of Hailey, along with sweet photos of the couple hanging out at home.

Justin and Hailey officially married in September 2018, with a ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They had a lavish second wedding in South Carolina the following September, surrounded by friends like Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Jaden Smith. Their love story was documented in the YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's $25 Million Home

In addition to her husband's touching words, Hailey received plenty of birthday love from her friends.

On her Instagram Story, TikTok star Addison Rae shared a group photo featuring Hailey along with the words "happy birthday @haileybieber."

Bella Hadid also posted a photo of Hailey on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday Mrs. Bieber!!!!! I love you...you are such a bright light...an honest, loving, great friend and person!!! We are so lucky." She shared a second photo of her, Hailey, and Kendall at a party, adding "Wish we could celebrate u like this today!!!!"

Kendall, who even shares a matching heart tattoo with Hailey, dedicated multiple slides on her Instagram Story to her best friend, where she called Hailey her "wifey."

"I miss our sleepovers," the reality star added. "But I get it...husband."

Though it's unclear how she plans to celebrate her birthday this year, Hailey showed her appreciation for the well wishes by reposting her birthday messages to Instagram.