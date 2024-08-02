‘Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay slams ‘rude' Candance Cameron Bure

Originally appeared on E! Online

Scheana Shay's encounter with Candace Cameron Bure did not leave her feeling good as gold.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed that she had a not-so-friendly encounter with the "Full House" alum the first time they crossed paths.

“I do remember the first time I met Candace Cameron," Shay recounted during the Aug. 2 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, "she wasn’t very nice."

According to Shay, she met the actress a decade ago at an event Bure coordinated with Lisa Vanderpump's daughter Pandora Sabo.

“She was hosting this event with Pandora," the 39-year-old continued. "It was, maybe, season two. It was really early Vanderpump Rules days."

“I was really excited to meet her," Shay, a longtime fan of the classic sitcom, noted. "She was so dismissive as if I wasn’t cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with her.”

Giving Bure the benefit of the doubt, Shay wondered if the "Great American Family" star had maybe watched some of her dramatic escapades on the Bravo reality series. However, the awkward meeting has left a bad taste in her mouth to this day.

“I remember I was so excited to meet her and she was like, ‘Ugh,'” Shay explained. “I didn’t want to watch "Fuller House" because of that one experience. And I’ve met so many celebrities in my life and hardly any have stood out to me as rude — but she stood out as one.”

Shay's claims come two years ago JoJo Siwa made headlines for alleging that Bure was the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a July 2022 TikTok.

Candace later addressed the controversy, saying she felt “crummy” for upsetting JoJo for refusing to take a photo with her on the set of "Fuller House."

“We are both positive, encouraging people," she responded in an Instagram video in July 2022, "and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. That’s the tea.”

