Victoria Beckham hilariously reacts to the possibility of becoming a grandma: ‘Oh Jesus. What?'

Victoria Beckham isn’t a grandmother yet, but she does have her nickname picked out for when that day comes.

The fashion designer sat down with Vogue for a video shared on the magazine’s YouTube channel on Feb. 16, giving a hilarious reaction when she was asked if she was “excited to be a grandmother.”

“Oh Jesus. What?” she exclaimed before taking a moment to fan herself. “Woo! Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

After she gathered herself, Victoria Beckham recalled the moment she had asked Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour what her three grandkids refer to her as.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“The last time I was with Anna I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna,’” Victoria Beckham explained. “And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route.”

After emphasizing for a second time that becoming a grandmother is “not happening just yet,” the proud mom said she hoped that it would in the future.

“Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful, but we’re not there just yet,” she added.

Victoria Beckham and her husband of nearly 25 years, David Beckham, are parents to four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

In April 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter-in-law into the Beckham family when their eldest son, Brooklyn, wed actor Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.

The couple’s son Romeo has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Mia Regan, with the couple celebrating their 4-year-anniversary in May 2023.

On Oct. 3, David and Victoria Beckham attended the U.K. premiere of the new Netflix documentary, "Beckham," which explores the soccer star's rise to fame.

The couple were joined by their four kids on the red carpet, all dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Premiere of "Beckham" in London on October 3, 2023.Henry Nicholls / AFP - Getty Images

For the event, Romeo Beckham brought along his girlfriend and Brooklyn Beckham posed for pictures with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: