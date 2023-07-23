Victoria Beckham performs a Spice Girls song with David Beckham and teases “more to come”

Spice up your life with this epic performance from the Beckhams!

With the help of a backing track and her husband David Beckham, Victoria Beckham performed a rousing performance of her former band the Spice Girls' 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There" during a karaoke session at a party celebrating Lionel Messi's MLS debut. The soccer star helped his new team Inter Miami, which David co-owns, beat Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup opener on July 21.

David was all smiles and sang a few lyrics while dancing with his wife in front of the DJ's booth, as seen in a video she shared on TikTok, and which the retired soccer star reposted on his Instagram Stories.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami!" Posh Spice captioned the clip. "More to come."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The fashion designer also shared a video of herself dancing with David, mic in hand, on her Instagram. "Just a casual night out in Miami!" she captioned the post. "No really I did not drink that much."

Victoria's performance comes amid longstanding rumors about a Spice Girls reunion. Since leaving the girl group more than a decade ago, the mother of four has occasionally performed the group's songs at parties, including once with Mel C in 2017.

Victoria and David attended Messi's MLS debut with their youngest children, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 12. The couple also hung out at the match with fellow stars such as LeBron James and Kim Kardashian, who attended the game with her son Saint West, 7, and Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson.

"The perfect night," David wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all my family & friend's for supporting like you always do."