Video shows Green Day rushed offstage during Detroit concert. Here's what happened

Popular rock band Green Day was in the middle of their performance in Detroit Wednesday night when the band suddenly stopped playing and appeared to run offstage, leaving fans with only a vague message on the overhead screens.

The band was in the middle of performing their hit song "Longview" at Comerica Park when video showed a crew member entering the stage as the music then suddenly stops and front man Billie Joe Armstrong is seen racing off, alongside his bandmates.

Fans reported screens then changed to a message that read "Show pause. Please, standby for details."

The delay lasted several minutes before the band ultimately continued on with their performance with no explanation of what happened.

"How you guys doing? Everybody OK?" Armstrong reportedly said as the group returned to the stage, asking fans to put their phones away at the time.

"Let's be here, right now," he said.

Green Day later wrote on X, in a now-deleted message, that the delay was due to "a potential safety issue."

"DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding," the message read.

Police told the Detroit Free Press the issue stemmed from a drone being flown over the venue. The Detroit Police Department reported the operator of the drone was located and detained "pending further investigation.

Green Day is currently on their massive “Saviors” summer tour, which recently also made stops in Chicago and Milwaukee.

The band is marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the album “Dookie," along with the 20th anniversary of the release of “American Idiot."