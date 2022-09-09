South Dakota

Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota

Tariq, whose last name wasn't released for privacy reasons, was welcomed at South Dakota's Corn Palace on Saturday

Tariq went viral for gushing about his love for corn and has now been dubbed South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador."
Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador."

In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.

