Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota

Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador."

In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.

Tariq, whose last name wasn't released for privacy reasons, was welcomed at South Dakota's Corn Palace on Saturday.

The Corn Kid came to South Dakota’s very own @Corn_Palace!!!



Welcome to South Dakota Tariq, our official Corn-bassador! Eat lots of corn pic.twitter.com/AlCs11NHJi — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 3, 2022

For more on this story, go to NBC News.