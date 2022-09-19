Walk of Fame Star for Kelly Clarkson to Be Unveiled Monday

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Monday honoring Kelly Clarkson, who has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles and won three Grammys since being the first “American Idol” champion.

Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell and Jason Halbert, Clarkson's music director since 2003, will join her in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping complex at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, which includes the Dolby Theatre, the site of her “American Idol” victory.

The star is the 2,733rd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

The ceremony coincides with the airing of the first show of the fourth season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" taped at its customary home in Universal City. The season's first week of episodes of the syndicated talk show were taped in New York City.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are teaming up for NBC's "American Song Contest" and the duo revealed how they first met.

Clarkson has had 17 singles receive multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world. She found commercial success immediately after winning “American Idol” in 2002 as her debut single of her “Idol”-winning song “A Moment Like This,” went straight to No. 1 and was the year's best-selling single in the United States.

Clarkson's 2003 debut album, "Thankful," also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified double-platinum.

The lead single, “My Life Would Suck Without You,” from her fourth album, 2009's "All I Ever Wanted," holds the record for the biggest jump to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, going from 97th to first in a single week.

Clarkson received the first of her 17 Grammy nominations in 2003 for best female pop vocal performance for “Miss Independent,” but lost at the 2004 ceremony to Christina Aguilera, who won for “Beautiful.”

Clarkson won her first Grammys on her next nominations, winning for best female pop vocal performance for “Since U Been Gone” and best pop vocal album for “Breakaway” at the 2006 Grammys.

Clarkson won her third and most recent Grammy in 2013 for best pop vocal album for “Stronger.”

Clarkson's other honors include Daytime Emmys as outstanding entertainment talk show host in 2020, 2021 and 2022, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and one Country Music Association Award.