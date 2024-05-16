‘Walmart Yodeling Kid' Mason Ramsey is all grown up at 2024 ACM Awards

Originally appeared on E! Online

Give a yodelayheehoo for the Walmart Yodel Kid.

Mason Ramsey hit the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 16—and he was looking incredibly grown up in a black sequined suit paired with a bright pink shirt and black silk ascot. (See more fashionable looks from the red carpet here.)

Omar Vega/WireImage via Getty Images Mason Ramsey attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

The 17-year-old shared his excitement about the ACM Awards on his Instagram Stories earlier in the day. Sharing a look at his In-N-Out lunch, Mason said, "I'm really excited because today I have the ACM Awards."

He added, "I get to walk the red carpet and I'm looking forward to it."

Ramsey first gained fame in 2018 when a video him yodeling Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in a Walmart went viral, ultimately leading a music career for the Illinois native.

Later that same year, he was cheered on by Justin Bieber when he joined DJ Whethan for a surprise performance at Coachella. In fact, Bieber—a former viral sensation himself—even posted about Ramsey on his Instagram prior to the performance and snapped a backstage pic with the budding star.

Ramsey shared the stage with chart-toppers again in 2020, when he joined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for an epic performance of their smash hit "Old Town Road" at the Grammy Awards alongside BTS, Diplo and Nas.

More recently, Ramsey shared he'd be taking part in the soundtrack for the upcoming film "Twisters," which also features ACM nominees Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

