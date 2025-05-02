Celebrity News

Walton Goggins ends interview over question about Aimee Lou Wood feud allegations

Amid feud rumors between "The White Lotus’" Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, the "Predators" star promptly ended an interview when asked about the topic. 

Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins is not going to talk about Aimee Lou Wood.

Amid rumors of a potential feud between "The White Lotus" stars — who played couple Rick and Chelsea on the third season of the Mike White series — Goggins promptly ended an interview when the topic was broached multiple times.

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” the "Righteous Gemstones" actor told The Times in an interview published May 1. “There is no conversation to be had about that.”

Indeed, Goggins, 53, avoided mentioning Wood in another question pertaining to his since-deleted comment on a "Saturday Night Live" spoof of "The White Lotus," a clip which Wood — who was portrayed in the sketch by actress Sarah Sherman — called “unfunny and mean.” (Sherman, as well as other "SNL" members, later apologized to Wood.)

But Goggins alluded to deleting his comment, where he called the sketch “amazing,” was not tied to Wood’s own opinion of the bit, adding, “Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.”

And while The Times continued to nudge Goggins to share some details about where he stands with Wood, he did not budge. However, he did point out that he felt the film he was promoting, "The Uninvited," in which Goggins’ wife Nadia Conners makes her directorial debut, was the thing the interviewer was “least interested” in hearing about.

“What the f--k,” Goggins said elsewhere when Wood came up again. “Come on buddy. Wow.”

Goggins’ comments — or lack thereof — about Wood come shortly after fans noticed the actors were no longer following each other on social media. As one fan wrote on X after making the observation, “I need to know the tea so bad.”

Despite their lack of online interaction, Goggins did publicly thank the "Sex Education" actress after the show’s final episode aired, writing in an April 6 post, “Thank you Aimee Lou Wood for being my partner…a journey I will never forget.”

Wood, for her part, has also shared cordial online messages about filming the HBO series alongside Goggins.

“R + C forever,” she wrote in an April 7 post, alluding to the actors’ characters. In another, she added, “the perfect storm.”

