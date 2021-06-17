Watch the ‘Friends' Cast Sing a Familiar Song for ‘Carpool Karaoke' Segment

The cast of "Friends" recently hopped into a vehicle together, and thankfully, it wasn't stuck in second gear.

On Wednesday, June 16, "The Late Late Show" aired a segment in which James Corden drove the alums of the hit NBC sitcom around in a golf cart.

As fans perhaps should have expected, the segment somehow turned into a weird version of "Carpool Karaoke," in which the stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — all had to belt out the theme song they're probably completely sick of.

"Here's the thing — we're all in a car together," the host said. "I was wondering, if it was OK with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be OK?"

At that, The Rembrandts' iconic tune, "I'll Be There for You," started blasting in the golf cart, and the whole group started singing along and even harmonizing.

"What about that for a trip down memory lane," Cordon enthused after the number had ended. Cox then added, "I always wanted to do 'Carpool Karaoke!'"

During their ride in the golf cart, the former co-stars shared their feelings about filming the sitcom's HBO Max reunion. Aniston explained about stepping onto the old set for the first time, "We didn't expect it to hit us as hard as it hit us, I think."

In addition, Schwimmer said, "It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set. And then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really beautiful."

Feel free to evaluate everyone's singing voices in the above video.