Watch Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen Hilariously Parody ‘The Parent Trap' Remake on ‘SNL'

Not exactly seeing double.

While making her debut hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 11, Jenna Ortega and her "Wednesday" co-star Fred Armisen, an "SNL" alum, paid tribute to the 1998 Lindsay Lohan movie "The Parent Trap."

The two starred in a sketch that depicted a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of a fictional remake of the fan-favorite flick, which was a reboot of a 1961 film. Ortega, sporting a hairstyle similar to the 'do Lohan wore onscreen, plays an actress taking on the roles of long-lost twins Hallie and Annie. Armisen portrays a gruff crew member named Raymond, who reads lines with her while filling in for her body double, who is out sick. And he has plenty of ideas on how to make the scene better.

But following the script? For him, clearly optional.

At one point during their reading, Jenna's character expresses dismay at her belongings getting soaked in a rainstorm. "Are any of your pictures ruined?" Raymond asks, to which she responds, "Only the beautiful Shawn Mendes." Raymond comments, "Wow! He is hot!"

Armisen's character then names his own crush, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna. He adds, "I would let her wreck me."

Later in the scene, Ortega's character tries to piece together their family histories to uncover their true identities. "Think about it," she says, "I only have a father and you only have a mother. You've never seen your dad and I've never seen my mom. You have one old picture of your mom and I have one old picture of your dad."

Raymond responds, "Yeah, like in that Lindsay Lohan movie about the twins."

Clearly impressed with the reading session, the director, played by "SNL" star Bowen Yang, later makes a casting change that ends the sketch in a shocking twist.

Watch it all go down below: